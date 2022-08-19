The Facility opens, $1 million pledged for future pool

DIXON – The Dixon Park District realized a decades-long dream Friday by opening its community center and announced a $1 million anonymous donation toward its next project: building a pool.
Local officials and more than 60 community members celebrated the grand opening of The Facility, a $3 million building at 1312 Washington Ave. in Meadows Park.
It houses two basketball courts with two automated volleyball nets and two batting cages, as well as a community room with a gaming system, an outdoor patio, and the district administrative offices.
“We’ve gone through a lot to get here, and we’ve all succeeded,” district Executive Director Duane Long said.
He also announced a recent $1 million anonymous donation to go toward building an aquatic center but said the district doesn’t yet have any project details.
The Park Board approved constructing the community building next to Water Wonderland about a year ago and broke ground in October.
The district issued $2 million in general obligation bonds to help fund a Phase 1 facility to meet basic community needs that can be expanded in future years. The district made a goal to build the project without asking voters to approve a tax increase.
Different community organizations have tried to build a community center, sports complex or recreation center in Dixon for many years, but failed to lock-in tax increases to do so.
The Park District had planned on pursuing a referendum to expand taxing boundaries to mirror School District boundaries and increase annual revenue by around $1 million, but decided to hold off because of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial strains on community members.
The district’s overall vision the last few years has been to expand opportunities for community youth.
“This place is going to be for the youth, and that’s the main thing,” said district Recreation Director Seth Nicklaus.
The facility also features a $60,000 digital screen in the gym, which could be used to host movie nights and other events. The courts are named after Sauk Valley Bank, which donated the screen and secured a 1.77% interest rate for the district loan.
“This has been a long time coming,” bank President and CEO Dirk Meminger said, adding that the center will improve the quality of life in Dixon.
City Manager Danny Langloss said the facility has been a goal for the community for 40 years, and it was made possible by breaking down barriers and making public and private partnerships.
The Dixon City Council previously approved donating $700,000 for the project, and Trinity Financial purchased the naming rights for $35,000 for the Trinity Financial Community Room.
Dixon has a lot of great things going for it, and there’s more to do, Trinity owner Brett Nicklaus said.
The building was constructed by Ringland-Johnson Construction with 86 tons of steel and 840 tons of concrete.
It will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free this weekend.
Starting Monday, admission is $3 for a day pass. Monthly individual passes are $20 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Monthly family passes are $50 for residents and $65 for nonresidents.