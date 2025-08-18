Dixon police ask for public’s help in locating missing man

The Dixon Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating David Dykema, 52, of Dixon. (Photo provided by the Dixon Police Department)

The Dixon Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating David Dykema, 52, of Dixon.

Dykema was last seen early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in the 300 block of Depot Avenue, according to a Dixon Police Department news release.

Dykema is a white male who is 6 feet tall, weighs 172 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, a baggy shirt, and a Chicago Cubs hat.

If anyone has any information or has seen Dykema, contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 and reference Case No. 9179.