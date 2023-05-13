May 13, 2023
Shaw Local
Farmapalooza is a showcase for Sterling FFA

Busy spring for chapter, which also went to Springfield

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Kendall Anderson, left, Hailey Bielema and Hailyn Garza play with baby ducks Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Sterling High School’s Farmapalooza.

STERLING – Farmapalooza allowed visitors to explore the farm activities that the Sterling High School FFA chapter has been working on.

Students from the district’s Lincoln School attended the event Thursday. They got a chance to see beef cattle, goats and poultry up close in the high school’s Fieldhouse parking lot.

There also were exhibits on grain farming, engine operation and maintenance, forestry, excavating, woodworking and fishing.

In conjunction with Farmapalooza, the school greenhouse was open as part of a spring plant sale.

The Sterling FFA chapter is in its seventh year. At the close of April, Sterling members joined those from Morrison and Prophetstown in a Springfield trip hosted by the Whiteside County Farm Bureau. They received a review of the legislative session from a representative of the Illinois Farm Bureau and members of the General Assembly.

Landon Kukowski, vice president of the Sterling High School FFA, talks to a group of third graders about antler shedding Thursday, May 11, 2023, during Farmapalooza.

