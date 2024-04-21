Land of Smiles program brightens student smiles in Morrison

MORRISON — Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation wrapped up its spring Land of Smiles tour at Northside Elementary School in Morrison on Wednesday, April 17.

Land of Smiles is a free, dynamic educational program that aims to empower children with information on essential oral health habits. The program is designed not just to educate, but also to entertain. Characters such as Captain Super Grin, Terri Tooth Fairy, Toothpick, and their playful nemesis, Caz Cavity, captivate young audiences while delivering important messages about oral hygiene, nutrition, and regular dental check-ups.

Tooth decay remains the leading chronic disease affecting children. Research shows that 22 percent of Illinois third graders have untreated tooth decay. In a steadfast effort to address and curb tooth decay among children, Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s free Land of Smiles program tours twice a year.

In the first half of 2024, Land of Smiles is reaching over 30,000 pre-kindergarten through third grade students in nearly 150 Illinois schools. Every student at a Land of Smiles performance receives a free oral health kit with a toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss, along with bilingual oral health tips outlining how students should care for their teeth.

The Land of Smiles program is a testament to Delta Dental of Illinois’ commitment to improving the oral health of young Illinoisans. Over the past 14 years, the program has reached 573,352 students at 1,034 Illinois elementary schools.

To learn more about the Land of Smiles program, download K-3 oral health educational resources, or request a school performance, visit landofsmilesil.org.