Beyond Trim: A kinder cranberry sauce

Every year I wait for bags of fresh cranberries to appear in the grocery store.

I always grab extra because I know that cranberries have an impressive nutritional profile. They’re a great source of vitamin C and a good source of several other vitamins and minerals.

They’re also a good source of antioxidants and anthocyanins – nutrients that are both anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic.

Despite their health benefits, some people shy away from cranberries because they are sour and even bitter in taste. If you do enjoy them, it may be in recipes that include lots of added sugar.

One of those recipes that often appears on holiday tables is cranberry sauce.

It’s incredibly easy to make cranberry sauce from fresh cranberries, and I’ve been experimenting with recipes to reduce the sugar and the tartness. A few recipe versions I’ve tried substitute some of the cranberries for other berries, such as blackberries, or with another fruit such as apples. The recipe that has become my favorite combines cranberries with frozen sweet cherries.

Here is the recipe that will appear on my holiday table. I call it kinder cranberry sauce because the sweet cherries help to balance the tartness of the cranberries and because it uses dates as the sweetener, so it contains no added sugar.

Kinder Cranberry Sauce

6 Medjool dates (Medjool dates are juicier and sweeter than other dried dates.)

1 cup of orange juice (about two oranges) (I use fresh oranges and sometimes add the zest from one orange to the sauce.)

1 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries

1 cup of frozen sweet cherries

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

¼ teaspoon of ground ginger

¼ teaspoon of nutmeg

¼ teaspoon of allspice

Add the dates to a small bowl and cover them with hot water. Let them sit for about 60 minutes. Drain the dates and combine them with the orange juice in the blender. Blend until smooth.

Rinse and drain the cranberries and add them to a large saucepan. Add the cherries, blended date mixture and the spices to the pan.

Cook the mixture over medium-high heat until the cranberries begin to pop. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Refrigerate and serve cold. Can be made several days in advance.

If there are leftovers, I mix it into my oatmeal for breakfast the next day. I’ve also eaten it on top of toasted bread spread with a little cream cheese or soft goat cheese. Delicious!