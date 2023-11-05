McCombie launches winter clothing drive

SAVANNA – State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has launched a winter clothing drive to help gather warm items for those in need this winter. The drive will run until Dec. 8.

Winter coats will be accepted as well as winter gear like boots, hats, gloves or scarves. All sizes, from infant to adult, will be accepted.

“As we approach the colder months, I encourage you consider donating any gently used winter items that you may not use or need anymore,” said McCombie. “I am hosting this drive to help those in need stay warm this winter, and I know our community will come together to get the job done.”

McCombie will collect donated items at her district office in Savanna, 9317B state route 84, and they will then be donated to the Regional Office of Education for distribution to area families. On-site donations in Savanna will only be accepted on Wednesdays. The Jo Daviess, Ogle, and Stephenson county farm bureaus are also partnering with McCombie to serve as drop-off sites; their locations will accept drop-offs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Carroll County Farm Bureau will accept drop-offs Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McCombie has also launched an online winter gift drive registry so residents can contribute directly; it can be accessed online at RepMcCombie.com.

For more information, call McCombie’s office at 815-291-8989.