Veterans hiring event Nov. 9

OREGON – The Business Employment Skills Team will host a veterans open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.

The event will be at the Oregon BEST office, located inside the Rock River Center at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon.

Jack Kromer, a veterans career coach, will be on hand to speak to veterans. The Veterans Community Care program and BEST work together with partners and community resources to help eligible veterans obtain meaningful careers.

There also will be information from the Goodwill Veteran Career Resources Program and other resources for veterans at this event.

BEST is a nonprofit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties.

Call 815-631-2146 or go to www.best-inc.org for information.