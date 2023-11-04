Lee County sheriff releases fall enforcement campaign numbers

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued seven seat belt and child safety seat citations during the recent Halloween enforcement effort.

In addition, one speeding, three distracted driving and one driving on a suspended license citations were issued, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Two warrant arrests also were made.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in the effort to get impaired drivers off the roads and to get more people buckled up. The fall enforcement campaign took place from Oct. 14 through Nov. 1.

Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made no impaired driving arrests during the campaign, according to the release.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.