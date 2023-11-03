Shutter to Think: The case for ‘Twolloween’ – a second fright night

A young trick-or-treater walks by the Hubbell’s Ghostbusters-themed decorations in Dixon Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal)

The case for Halloween two.

No, I’m not referring to the sequel of the Michael Myers’ death fest franchise, I’m requesting a second night of costumes, fear induction and general creativity.

What I continue to experience in my time covering trick or trunk or treats is folks just genuinely seem happier when they express a dark side. This may be truly disturbing and perhaps a Romanesque collapse is right around the corner, but, though I no longer – nor have I ever practiced psychology (amateur maybe) – I assess that this expression of depravity is kind of like the whistle in that teapot. When things get too hot, it lets off a little steam to keep everything from blowing all to heck. It lets you know it’s there but is *mostly harmless.

*Certain sci-fi readers will understand that reference.

The creativity that is displayed is really what gets me jazzed about my case for “Twolloween” as we’ll call it. Sure there’s really elaborate decorations and top-notch effects that can be purchased, but it’s how they are put into use that is the most exciting. Even better is when simple pieces are formed into a great display.

Lastly, it’s OK to be little extra weird and to care a little less about appearance and self-consciousness. I think this is self-care and frees one from the shackles of what others think is acceptable.

There’s an old punk rock song that addresses this exact thing. It talks of how one plans for Halloween all year but inevitably goes back to their suit-and-tie life. Now I’m not saying you should dress up as the Tin Man, a pirate or a blood sucker for your next Zoom meeting (unless of course you’re heartless, a plunderer, vampire and/or Congressman).

But I’m also not saying you shouldn’t.

