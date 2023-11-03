‘Love Lights the Way’ to Rock Falls’ Hometown Holidays

ROCK FALLS – Join in the fun as Rock Falls’ Hometown Holidays ushers in holiday cheer from Nov. 16 to 18.

“Hometown Holidays is one of those heartwarming traditions that welcomes families into the season and what makes living in a smaller community so beautiful,” said Sam Smith, president and CEO of the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce. “This event is a fantastic way to embrace the holiday spirit and strengthen our community.

“Hometown Holidays is an excellent example of how local traditions and community involvement can make our hometown even more special. The Rock Falls Christmas Walk is the best place to get your businesses connected with local families.”

The availability of booth spaces for local organizations is a great way for businesses to connect and have a positive influence, Smith said. Businesses and nonprofits give back, reach out and welcome friends new and old into their stores for experiences that make lasting impressions.

It’s a tradition families look forward to and even travel back into the community to experience together. Booth spaces and more are available to help businesses connect. To learn more, visit www.rockfallschamber.com/hometownholidays.

To join the events, call the Rock Falls chamber at 815-625-4500 or visit www.rockfallschamber.com. For regular updates, printable event schedules and details about new activities that are added each week, visit the Rock Falls chamber’s Hometown Holidays Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rfhometownholidays or www.rockfallschamber.com/hometownholidays.

Here is the activities schedule for Hometown Holidays – Love Lights the Way 2023:

Thursday, Nov. 16

Huge Holiday Bingo at the Rock Falls American Legion. Doors open at 4 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. Tickets are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Open seating available. Tables reserved for groups of 10 or more only. A $1,000 shop local jackpot will be up for grabs.

Friday, Nov. 17

5 p.m.: Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff and live band.

6 p.m.: Love Light ceremony and lighting of the city Christmas tree. This special ceremony gives the opportunity to honor lost loved ones and keep their spirit with us all season long. Names can be submitted for $5 at the Rock Falls Public Library and now online.

5 to 8 p.m.: Rock Falls’ Uptown Christmas Walk. Someone will win $1,000 at the end of the evening (no cost to enter). Visit with Santa and take photos. Enjoy a live performance by the Rock Falls High School choir and talented local performers. Enjoy free treats, activities and giveaways at more than 40 open houses and booths along the streets of uptown Rock Falls. Horse-drawn wagon rides are back as activities fill the streets.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Grinch Vs. Kids Dodgeball: This fun, party-style event includes light-hearted dodgeball games with the Grinch and local mascots, and goody bags for the first 100 kids. Register in advance for goody bags. Check-in/in-person registration is at 11:30 a.m.; activities start at noon.

Additional activities hosted by other area organizations: