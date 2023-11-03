Extension’s 12 days of giving campaign starts Dec. 1

The Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Extension is giving back this holiday season through the 12 Days of Giving.

Favorite foods are an important part of the holiday season, often connected to comfort and memories. During this season of giving, participants can make a positive impact on the lives of their neighbors in need by donating items that warm and nourish families through the 12 Days of Giving campaign.

The campaign encourages people to donate items that will support the health and well-being of families who access local food pantries, as well as provide education on the importance of healthy food donations.

“The food we eat plays a large role in health and impacts whether families can lead an active, healthy life. Communities with higher rates of food insecurity have been shown to have higher rates of diet-related chronic diseases when compared to national rates,” said a news release issued by the Extension. “Chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease cause seven out of 10 deaths in the U.S. We all have a role to play in getting food to our neighbors in need by supplying healthier food options this season to our food pantries. Education to encourage people to donate healthy food items to local pantries will also be shared on social media.”

To participate and add each of the 12 daily items and deliver it to a pantry near you, visit go.illinois.edu/clwfoodpantries for the daily items and a list of food pantries.

For information, call Marcia Cruse at 815-632-3611.