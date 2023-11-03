Budget for Lee County’s General Fund proposed at $17.13 million

DIXON – Lee County taxpayers could see an increase on their property tax bills next year if the proposed county budget is passed Nov. 21.

The Lee County Board Finance Committee is recommending a property tax rate of 89.84 cents per $100 of equalized assessed value for fiscal 2024. The fiscal 2023 rate was 85.63 cents.

If passed, the new rate would result in an estimated annual tax bill increase of $18.95 for a home valued at $135,000, according to the proposed tax levy ordinance.

The proposed 2024 property tax levy is $8,759,500, which is $502,851 – or 6.09% – more than what was levied for 2023. The increase primarily is because of the annual consumer price index of 5% and an estimated new property assessed value of $6.5 million, according to the proposed tax levy ordinance.

The majority of the about $8.76 million property tax levy – $6.85 million – will go into the General Fund. The remainder will go to ancillary funds.

“That General Fund is the county’s operating budget,” Lee County Treasurer Paul Rudolphi said in a Nov. 2 interview. “That’s what it takes to operate the county at the highest level.”

The budget for the county’s General Fund is $17,134,122 for fiscal 2024. It’s a little less than the anticipated revenues of $17,134,980.

General Fund budgeted expenses are as follows: Wages, $8,196,563; benefits, $2,704,433; contractual, $3,064,597; supplies, $681,950; conferences and training, $129,950; utilities, $423,898; debt, $1,017,230; capital projects, $76,500; and other, $839,000.

The proposed budget and proposed levy ordinance can be found under section XV. New Business, items C and D, online at tinyurl.com/LeeCountyBudgetFY2024.

The budget and tax levy are expected to be voted on by the County Board during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, on the third floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St., Dixon.