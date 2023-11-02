Sauk Valley college’s higher enrollment numbers reflect statewide trend

SPRINGFIELD – Enrollment at Illinois community colleges continues to climb for the second straight year, according to the Illinois Community College Board’s annual fall enrollment report released Tuesday.

Statewide enrollment data shows 36 community colleges, including Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, experienced an increase in headcount enrollment from fall 2022 to fall 2023, while 12 community colleges had a decrease.

Headcount refers to the number of individual students attending college, whether they attend on a part-time or full-time basis.

Overall, the Illinois Community College System’s opening fall 2023 enrollments had an increase in both headcount, which was up 5.7%, and full-time equivalent numbers, which came in 5.2% greater than fall 2022 enrollment numbers. The fall 2022 to fall 2023 increase of 5.7% is the second largest fall-to-fall enrollment growth in the last 30 years. Only the fall 2008 to fall 2009 increase of 7.4%, during the Great Recession, was higher.

The 5.7% increase in overall fall enrollment throughout the Illinois Community College System is above enrollment growth nationally, which increased 4.4% from the previous year.

“Illinois has the best community college system in the nation – and look no further than our fall enrollment numbers for proof,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. “With a more than 5% increase in enrollment since last year, our community colleges are bouncing back better than ever – showing the rest of the nation what it looks like to support our higher education institutions and the students they serve.”

Regional enrollment numbers

Here is a look at community college enrollment numbers from across the Sauk Valley region:

Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon, had a fall 2023 preliminary opening enrollment of 1,433, which is 3.4% greater than last fall’s 1,386.

Highland Community College, Freeport, saw a fall 2023 preliminary opening enrollment of 1,369, up 15.6% over last fall’s 1,184.

Kishwaukee Community College, Malta, had a preliminary opening enrollment of 2,807 in fall 2023, compared with 2,581 in fall of 2022, an 8.8% increase.

Rock Valley Community College, Rockford, saw a drop in enrollment numbers. Fall 2023 preliminary opening enrollment stood at 5,480, down from 5,861 last fall.

Of note, Sauk Valley, Highland, Kishwaukee and Rock Valley community colleges have all seen a fall headcount decline since 2019. Fall enrollment headcount numbers for 2019, according to the report, were: Sauk Valley, 1,616; Highland, 1,511; Kishwaukee, 3,060; and Rock Valley, 6,092. None of the four colleges from 2020-2023 have had a fall enrollment headcount greater than what it had in fall 2019, the year prior to the pandemic.

Online learning still prevalent

“Seeing more and more students return to the classroom each year is an amazing sight after the challenges of the pandemic, but equally amazing are the online opportunities we have created for those students who need to be elsewhere but still want to better their future through a community college education,” said James Reed Jr., executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

The report notes that while more students are starting to come back to the classroom, online or e-learning is now an integral part of the educational delivery at community colleges. According to the report, 42.3% of students are enrolled in at least one online course in the current fall as compared to fall 2019 at 24.3%.

Online enrollment numbers have fluctuated regionally since 2019. According to the report, preliminary opening online full-time enrollment comparisons show:

Sauk Valley had an FTE online enrollment of 209 in 2019. That number climbed to 778 in 2020, fell to 230 in 2021 and climbed again to 610 in fall 2022. It settled in at 245 in fall 2023.

Highland’s numbers have been more steady: 144 in 2019 with a bump of 315 in 2020. The numbers shook out to 233 in 2021, then 242 in 2022 and 232 in 2023.

Kishwaukee had an FTE online enrollment of 291 in 2019. It spiraled up to 1,206 in 2020, then fell to 734 in 2021. That number was 552 in 2022 and stands at 583 in fall 2023.

Rock Valley had an FTE online enrollment of 453 in 2019. Like Kishwaukee, it rose greatly, to 2,897 in 2020. It fell to 1,584 in 2021, then 1,224 in 2022 and sits at 1,124 in 2023.

Community colleges to gain more funding

The fiscal 2024 budget includes a 7% increase in operating funds, or $19.4 million more, for community colleges than the previous year – the highest increase in two decades, according to the report. It also includes a $100 million increase in the Monetary Award Program, that when combined with the federal Pell grant provides working-class families with an opportunity for a free community college education.

“Since the global pandemic, community colleges have effectively adapted to a changed environment, by offering more targeted programming, better instructional delivery options, and broader, more comprehensive student supports. The increase in enrollment is a testament to the success of these efforts and embodies not only the value of our community college system as a whole but the commitment of our staff, faculty and students,” said ICCB executive director Brian Durham.

The report says community colleges across the state continue to aggressively recruit and retain students by offering a variety of newly funded initiatives focused on high-demand career fields, including the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity, designed to help address the shortage of qualified early childhood educators, and the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce, to create, support and expand opportunities in the nursing field.

The full report is accessible online at https://www.iccb.org/data/?page_id=47.