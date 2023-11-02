Dixon woman dies after being struck by train near Nelson

A 22-year-old Dixon woman is dead after being struck by a train at the Wadsworth Way railroad crossing on Wednesday.

Cassie Cantrell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office news release on Thursday.

“On Nov. 1, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the railroad crossing at Wadsworth Way and Nelson Road in rural Lee County. It was determined that a pedestrian had been struck by a train, just east of the railroad crossing,” the release said. “The incident is still under investigation and there are currently no further details.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Dixon Rural Fire, the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Union Pacific Railroad.

During the investigation, the railroad crossing at Nelson Road was closed most of the day, forcing motorists to use alternate routes to residences on Nelson Road or Woodland Shores.