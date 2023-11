The Dixon High School theater department rehearses for its weekend showing of “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.” The Harry Potter-themed play will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Teyla Wendt, playing the part of Megan, rehearses Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 in the Dixon High School production of “Puffs.” The Harry Potter-themed play will be performed this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. (Alex T. Paschal)