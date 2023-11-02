November 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

CGH Auxiliary jewelry and accessories fundraising sale is Nov. 16-17

By Shaw Local News Network
CGH Auxiliary will hold is fundraising sale on Nov. 16-17.xiliary

CGH Auxiliary will hold is fundraising sale on Nov. 16-17. (Photo provided by Nicole Bollman, CGH)

STERLING – The CGH Auxiliary will host its annual Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories $5 Fundraising Sale from from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17.

The sale will be located in the CGH Ryberg Auditorium, 100 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling. Due to the construction on the front lobby, visitors should use the west entrance of the hospital.

The sale will feature a huge variety of jewelry and accessories, including the latest items in fashion. There is something for all ages and a great idea for Christmas gifts. Cash, debit and credit cards are accepted. All proceeds to benefit CGH Auxiliary projects.

For more information, contact the CGH Auxiliary, 815-625-0400, ext. 5727, or visit www.cghmc.com/auxiliary

SterlingCGHFundraiser
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois