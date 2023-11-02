CGH Auxiliary jewelry and accessories fundraising sale is Nov. 16-17

STERLING – The CGH Auxiliary will host its annual Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories $5 Fundraising Sale from from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17.

The sale will be located in the CGH Ryberg Auditorium, 100 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling. Due to the construction on the front lobby, visitors should use the west entrance of the hospital.

The sale will feature a huge variety of jewelry and accessories, including the latest items in fashion. There is something for all ages and a great idea for Christmas gifts. Cash, debit and credit cards are accepted. All proceeds to benefit CGH Auxiliary projects.

For more information, contact the CGH Auxiliary, 815-625-0400, ext. 5727, or visit www.cghmc.com/auxiliary