Blood drives set for Rock Falls, Morrison

ROCK FALLS – The American Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to make and keep donation appointments now to help hospitals restock blood products for patients ahead of the holiday season.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets to help recover from a significant shortfall in donations throughout late summer and fall.

Patients are counting on lifesaving care now and all season long. Those ready to help can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

As a thank you, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film “Elf” and create holiday cheer, all who come to give Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of “Elf” + Red Cross socks, while supplies last. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Elf for details.

Upcoming blood drive opportunities from Nov. 10-Nov. 30 are:

La Moille: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10, La Moille High School, 801 S. Main St.

Princeton: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30, Allegion-LCN, 1224 N. Main St.

Cambridge: 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16, St John Vianney Church, 313 S. West St.

Hooppole: 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 15, Hooppole Community Center, 1404 Washington St.

Morrison: noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 16, St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road.

Rock Falls: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 13, East Coloma Elementary School, 1602 Dixon Road; and 1-6 p.m. Nov. 27, Rock River Christian Center, 1800 Prophet Road.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information, contact or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.