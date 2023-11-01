Sterling yard waste pickup concludes week of Nov. 27

STERLING – City officials are reminding Sterling residents that yard waste will be collected for the final time, prior to the winter quarter shutdown, on their regular collection day of Monday, Nov. 27; Tuesday, Nov. 28; Wednesday, Nov. 29; Thursday, Nov. 30; or Friday, Dec. 1.

There will be no curb-side yard waste collection after Dec. 1. Curb-side yard waste collection will resume on Monday, April 1, 2024. Christmas trees will be collected during the first two weeks of January 2024.

Experience has shown that curb-side yard waste collection during December, January, February and March serves very few residents, city officials said in a news release. Residents wishing to dispose of yard waste during the winter quarter can contact the Public Works Department for disposal alternatives at 815-632-6657. Hours for disposal are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call Republic Services at 815-625-1000 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.