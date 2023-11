DIXON – Jefferson Elementary School students will honor veterans in the Dixon area and around the world through a concert at the Dixon High School Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Performances will begin at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The second and third graders will be singing songs to thank veterans for their service.

Special guest speaker will be John Shirley, formerly a member of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

The event is open to the public.