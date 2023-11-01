November 01, 2023
Books by the Bushel grant applications available

Preschool teachers Jessica Ortgiesen and Jen Wilkens accept the Books by the Bushel donation for Faith Christian Preschool.

Jessica Ortgiesen and Jen Wilkens accept a Books by the Bushel donation for Faith Christian Preschool in this file photo. (Photo provided by Lee County Farm Bureau)

AMBOY, Ill. – The Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation has announced it is once again giving away Books by the Bushel grants to organizations in the county that can benefit from a bushel basket of agricultural-themed children’s books.

Books by the Bushel is a program designed to help increase agricultural awareness among children.

Applications to apply for “Books by the Bushel” are available on the Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation website, www.lcfbfoundation.org. Applications are open to all organizations in Lee County.

For questions or more information, contact the Lee County Farm Bureau at 815-857-3531 or leecfb@comcast.net. Completed applications are due by Feb. 1, 2024.

