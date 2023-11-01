Books by the Bushel grant applications available

AMBOY, Ill. – The Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation has announced it is once again giving away Books by the Bushel grants to organizations in the county that can benefit from a bushel basket of agricultural-themed children’s books.

Books by the Bushel is a program designed to help increase agricultural awareness among children.

Applications to apply for “Books by the Bushel” are available on the Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation website, www.lcfbfoundation.org. Applications are open to all organizations in Lee County.

For questions or more information, contact the Lee County Farm Bureau at 815-857-3531 or leecfb@comcast.net. Completed applications are due by Feb. 1, 2024.