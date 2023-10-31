Dixon woman wins $10,000 scholarship

DIXON – Ten National Junior Hereford Association members, including a Dixon woman, received the $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship during the American Hereford Association’s annual meeting and conference in Kansas City on Oct. 20.

Molly Biggs, of Dixon, is one of this year’s recipients. She is a senior at Kansas State University majoring in agricultural communications and journalism with dual minors in animal sciences and industry and mass communications. She has career goals of communicating with consumers and increasing transparency between producers and consumers.

“Wherever I go, I aim to impact the industry through communication and consumer education. I dream to be a lifelong Hereford breeder and adviser to a junior association, giving back to an industry that has given me so much,” Biggs said.

Since 2008, the Vanier family of CK Ranch in Kansas has awarded scholarships to Hereford youths, and since 2016, they have annually given $100,000 in Hereford Youth Foundation of America scholarships, totaling more than $800,000 to assist NJHA members as they work to better their education.

“The Vanier Family name and HYFA are synonymous with supporting Hereford youth and over their lifetimes, the late Jack and Donna Vanier gave so much, to so many, in the most humble way,” said Amy Cowan, director of youth activities and foundation for the AHA. “The foundation is built on the pillars of scholarship, leadership, research and education, and we are so grateful to the entire Vanier family for all they have given and all they have done to pave the way for youth in agriculture through scholarship and education.”

The Vanier family is proud of the NJHA members and believes the work ethic young people learn growing up in the Hereford breed sets them apart in today’s workforce.

“The foundation takes great pride in our scholarship program and the opportunities we are able to provide to assist our young people throughout their college journeys,” Cowan said. “The selection committee continues to be impressed by the high caliber of applicants and are confident that today’s NJHA members will be tomorrow’s leaders in whatever industry they pursue.”

The Hereford Youth Foundation of America was established in 1986 and is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated exclusively to scholarship and educational support of youths in the business of raising Hereford cattle. The mission of the Hereford Youth Foundation of America is to encourage, recognize and reward the development of life skills and values in the next generation of leaders by providing education, scholarship and leadership opportunities for Hereford youths.

The scholarship fund is the bedrock of HYFA. This last fiscal year, the foundation celebrated net assets reaching $6.3 million and in total $221,500 was given back to Hereford youths to assist with their college educations.