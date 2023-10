STERLING – Sterling American Legion Post 296 invites the public to its Veterans Day ceremony to be held at Sterling High School Centennial Auditorium at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Keynote speaker will be Col. William “Joe” Parker III, currently assigned to the Rock Island Arsenal as deputy chief of staff, Army Sustainment Command.

Parker will assume the Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Command in July 2024.

Centennial Auditorium is located at 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling.