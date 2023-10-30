Dixon boy wins firetruck trip to school

DIXON – A Dixon boy had a special trip to school last week when he was taken there in a Dixon firetruck.

Jordan DeBord, 10, was extremely excited when firefighter Dave Boucher showed up Oct. 24 in a big red firetruck to give him his ride.

“It made my day,” he said.

DeBord won the ride through a raffle ticket sold to support the Dixon YMCA soccer team, set up through the YMCA with Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl and YMCA Sports Director Bri Martinez. Funds raised went directly to the YMCA soccer program.

“Jordan was a participant in the YMCA soccer league, which made winning a little bit sweeter,” Martinez said.