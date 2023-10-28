Dixon Knights of Columbus offering free Thanksgiving dinners

DIXON – The Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 690 once again will serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, Nov. 23, at the Kay Cee Club Hall, 506 W. Third St., Dixon.

Dinner will be available for drive-thru pickup only between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. until food is gone. No reservations are needed.

To control traffic, head north on Madison Avenue from Seventh Street and stay on the right side of the street. There will be volunteers to assist you as you get closer to the hall.

Dinners are limited to six dinners per car. The organizers are asking for your understanding in requesting only the number of dinners you need so they can serve as many people as possible.

For safety reasons, please do not get out of your car. Volunteers will take orders and load the dinner(s) for you.

This dinner invitation is being extended to everyone in the Sauk Valley area for free. A free-will donation will be accepted. If you would like to make a donation, put it in a sealed envelope and hand it to the volunteer loading your vehicle.