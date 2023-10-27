Ministerial association series concludes Monday

DIXON – Local pastors will participate in a public panel discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the Loveland Community House on “What Happens When We Die?”

The event is the fourth and final “Community Christian Conversation” from the Dixon Area Christian Ministers Association. About 80 people from church and nonchurch backgrounds attended the Oct. 23 panel.

Each discussion allows the audience to ask questions to the panel. For the Oct. 30 event, panelists will discuss questions such as “In the afterlife, will we recognize our loved ones?” “Is there really a hell?” “Is it possible to contact the spirits of the dead?” “What is heaven like?”

The panelists for the final discussion are Dr. Vince Marrandino, longtime chaplain at the Dixon Correctional Center and KSB Hospital; Dan Bentz, pastor of Northside Baptist Church; and moderator Tom Wadsworth of Dixon.

Marrandino offered to be a panelist because he has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. In full-time ministry for 44 years, Marrandino holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology, a master of divinity degree in pastoral counseling, and a doctor of ministry in spiritual suffering. Bentz has been in ministry for 45 years, with 34 of those years in Dixon. Wadsworth, a Dixon native, has a Ph.D. in New Testament. All three have ministry experience with people who are dying.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Loveland Community House is at 513 W. Second St., Dixon.