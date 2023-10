The Sterling Police Department invited all little goblins and witches to safely trick-or-treat in their parking lot Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Local organizations lined the lot and handed out candy to the little ones.

Not one to be outdone by Ken, Raiden Bausman, 5, has his photo taken by Kristina Kaecker Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at the Sterling Police Department. (Alex T. Paschal)