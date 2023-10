Dixon’s Washington School invited their preschool and kindergarten students and their families to show off their costumes Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the school parking lot. Almost 30 organizations handed out candy or other treats and talked a little about what they do.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Dressed as She-Hulk, Claudia Grenlund hands candy to Landon Danielowski, 4, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at Washington School in Dixon. Samantha Kingsbury (left) and Grenlund were representing Sauk Valley College’s Police Academy. (Alex T. Paschal)