First United Methodist plans annual holiday bazaar

First United Methodist Church in Dixon will celebrate its 175th anniversary next year.

First United Methodist Church in Dixon. (Alex Paschal)

DIXON – First United Methodist Church, Dixon, will host is 81st annual holiday bazaar Saturday, Nov. 18.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 202 S. Peoria Ave.

The bazaar will feature Christmas items, home decor, stitchery and crafts, candy, cookies and baked goods.

There will be an individual ham loaf and salad buffet. The luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

Tickets can be bought at the church office or at the door.

For more information, call 815-284-2849. The church’s website is www.fumcdixon.org and the church has a Facebook page.

