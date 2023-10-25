Morrison residents could be surveyed for strategic plan input

MORRISON – As they look toward the future, Morrison city officials agree the time is right to develop a strategic plan.

“I’ve heard from several of you [of] the want and need for a strategic plan,” City Administrator Brian Melton told the City Council on Monday night. “I agree. I think it’s time for us to go through that process.”

He said he cannot find a current strategic plan on file.

“I’m not aware of a strategic plan specifically done by this council in my time here in Morrison, nor could I find one anywhere in the records for the city of Morrison,” Melton said. “Either way, even if there was, it’s been a long time. Things change over time, for sure, our community changes, and I think it’s time. Well worth the money, I believe, to go through this process.”

Melton presented the council with a proposal from the Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies in DeKalb, which he said has worked with many municipalities in the tri-state area to develop plans.

If the council approves, it would take about eight to nine months to create a plan. Council members and community stakeholders would be interviewed. There could be a communitywide survey and a workshop or two or more, Melton told the council. The center then would create a plan that would be submitted to the council for approval.

“That kind of guides us through the next three, five, seven, 10 years for our community,” he said. “And it involves everybody in this room and in the community.”

Council members couldn’t remember when the last strategic plan was created, but a couple could recall a park study completed about three years ago. Melton said it is important to have one, since grant applications and other programs often require a strategic plan when cities seek funds for major projects.

Melton said he hopes to have a motion to partner with the NIU center for council consideration and possible approval on next month’s agenda. The cost for a plan would range from $15,400 to $16,900, with an additional $5,500 cost for a community survey, which is optional. If the council approves, work most likely would start in February, Melton said.

In other action, the council: