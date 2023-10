DIXON – The Dixon Lioness Lions are having their annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at the Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon, on Nov. 3 and 4.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. There will be a 50/50 drawing and you do not need to be present to win. Admission is free.