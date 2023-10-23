Dixon council talks focus on more sidewalk improvements

DIXON – Dixon’s city leaders have been talking about the need to improve sidewalks and how to help pay for it.

Fixing sidewalks to ensure safety and to improve neighborhood aesthetics were among topics brought up by Mayor Glen Hughes at a recent retreat at Sauk Valley Community College. Hughes said financial constraints make it difficult for some homeowners to maintain their properties and, as such, putting money toward materials for sidewalk improvements is not a priority for them.

“And yet there are a lot of people utilizing those sidewalks that have concerns about tripping. It’s not easy to walk in a lot of the areas in town,” Hughes said. “We talk about amenities and cleaning up or improving the aesthetics in different parts of our community and to me, that’s one of the things we can look at. Now could we look at going to grants and taking a look at setting aside money and do the sidewalks like we do the streets and do a certain segment every year? I’m not sure.”

Hughes said people have contacted him about the condition of sidewalks and their concerns about having to walk on the streets in certain areas of town. He said connecting sidewalks to the Gateway project area also needs to be discussed.

“We’re putting all this money into multi-use paths and yet people can’t walk down their own sidewalks,” he said. “Looking at improving what we have and expanding access, those are two things that might sound kind of nominal but I’m wondering if there isn’t a point where we ought to start taking a look at it just like we are looking at our streets.”

Public Works Director Matt Heckman said funding options include allowing a greater portion of street surfacing dollars to go to sidewalk repair. The city also could take a look at other funding sources within the city and designate areas where sidewalks would be improved as part of an ongoing infrastructure program.

The council is expected to have further sidewalk discussions at future council meetings.