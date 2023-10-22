First Presbyterian announces new pastor

DIXON - First Presbyterian Church of Dixon has announced the Rev. Cheyanna Losey has joined the congregation as transitional minister of the Word and Sacrament.

Losey served as pastor of United Church of Woodhull for the past 17 years and continues to serve as commissioned pastor coordinator of the Presbytery of Great Rivers.

Losey earned both her doctorate of ministry and her master of divinity degrees from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in Iowa. She also holds a master of social work degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C. She has led worship, training and retreats at Stronghold Camp and Retreat Center in Oregon.

The longtime pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dixon, the Rev. David Spaulding, retired from full-time ministry in early 2023.