Work begins on Illinois 78 in Morrison

DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced construction is underway on Illinois state route 78 in Morrison. The $5 million project will reconstruct Illinois 78 from U.S. 30 to south of Academic Drive on the city’s south side.

IDOT will utilize a current closure of Illinois 78 in the area by the city of Morrison for water main replacement work to remove trees for the reconstruction project. The road is open to local traffic with posted detours for through traffic.

The tree removal work is expected to be completed in three weeks. Afterward, there will be periodic lane closures for additional work during the fall and winter before construction resumes in spring 2024. Illinois 78 will close again at that time until the reconstruction project is completed at the end of fall 2024.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.