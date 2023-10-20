Odell’s Book and Bake Sale Nov. 4

MORRISON – The Odell Public Library Friends will host their annual book and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4., at the library, 307 S. Madison St. Morrison.

The book sale will be in the Program Room. Book genres include romance, western, science fiction, biographical, history, travel, cooking, gardening and crafts. Included will be children’s books and those for the young adult reader.

Bakers will have a tantalizing array of baked goods, pies, cakes, breads, muffins, cookies and more made by Odell readers.

Books and baked goods will be sold by donation only.