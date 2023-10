STERLING – The sixth annual Haunted Train Walk will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Dillon Home in Sterling.

Those attending are asked to bring a flashlight and watch a skeleton crew bring the train to life.

No one younger than 18 is admitted without an adult. The first 500 children will receive a goodie bag at the conclusion of the walk, according to the Sterling Park District’s Facebook page.

Enter at the corner entrance of Third Street. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.