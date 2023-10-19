SVCC Early Childhood Education sees increased enrollment

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College’s Early Childhood Education program saw an increase in enrollment for the fall 2023 semester due to expanded access and financial incentives.

This increase in enrollment comes at a time when the region experiencing a decrease in educators. SVCC aims to remove barriers for college students looking to pursue early childhood education to offset the decrease in educators and fill desperately needed positions in local schools and child care facilities.

For the 2023 fall semester, ECE program at SVCC saw a 128.7% increase in registered credit hours from fall 2022. Additionally, this is a 208.5% increase in hours from fall 2021.

The ECE program at SVCC provides support to future educators academically, professionally and financially to remove barriers that students may face throughout their academic journey. With the support of Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Scholarships, Sauk Valley College Foundation Scholarships, and institutional grant funds, SVCC extended financial support to assist students with tuition and fees, books and supplies, living expenses and technology devices to support their studies.

A total of 21 students received Illinois Student Assistance Commission scholarships totaling $122,639 for the 2022-2023 school year. With an additional $24,301 awarded in tuition and bookstore credit across spring, summer and fall 2023 semesters. Technology support also was provided each semester to allow access for all students to pursue higher education in the area of early childhood education.

“These funds have a dramatic impact on a student’s ability to stay connected to their instructors and coursework while continuing their local employment in early care and education,” said Beth Smaka, an early childhood education professor.

“Investing in our students supports them becoming academically and personally successful by reducing the barriers students face while completing their degrees.” said Celina Benson, early childhood education academic adviser and outreach coordinator.

The financial initiatives of ECE will continue through June 2024. Individuals interested in pursuing ECE at SVCC are encouraged to email Celina Benson, celina.benson@svcc.edu, to explore current financial incentives.

For information on Early Childhood Education at Sauk Valley Community College, call 815-835-6301.