SVCC inks agreement with University of Illinois Extension

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College has entered into an agreement with University of Illinois Extension to expand agricultural education programs.

SVCC President David Hellmich signed an agreement Friday, Oct. 13, with University of Illinois Extension, which focuses on horticulture within the agriculture program on campus.

The agreement includes greenhouse coordination, horticulture instruction, Master Gardening consultation and non-credit community programs focused on agriculture.

“SVCC is pleased to continue to expand offerings for our students,” Hellmich said. “This agreement with University of Illinois Extension provides for a new hands-on learning opportunity for our students and for our community.”

Through the agreement, SVCC students will have the opportunity for hands-on experience in horticulture and greenhouse growing techniques. Additionally, non-credit programs will be offered for the community to learn about agriculture and horticulture on SVCC’s campus. All instruction will be facilitated by University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners.

“We are looking forward to the plethora of teaching possibilities this partnership creates for both SVCC students and the community that we serve,” SVCC Dean of Business, Career and Technical Programs Sasha Logan said.

“Illinois Extension is thrilled to partner in SVCC’s greenhouse project,” Illinois Extension County Director Karla Belzer said. “We are excited to work together to cultivate knowledge and provide hands-on learning experiences through community based programming in the greenhouse. This partnership promises to not only sow the seeds of knowledge and sustainability, but also grow the bonds of collaboration within our community.”

For information, email Vice President of Academics and Students Services Jon Mandrell at jon.d.mandrell@svcc.edu.