Abandoned Checkers station in Rock Falls headed for demolition, new owner says

ROCK FALLS – An abandoned gas station on one of Rock Falls’ busiest streets, long decried as an eyesore, is coming down.
Shao “Mike” Wei of Rock Falls paid the city’s Industrial Development Commission $12,500 for the former Checkers station at 1116 First Ave./state Route 40, Whiteside County property records show.
The sale was finalized last week, and as part of the agreement with the city, demolition must take place within a year, Building Inspector Mark Searing said.
Wei’s company, M Li Realty LLC, owns the shopping center where the station is located, as well as Asian Buffet, 3106 E. Lincolnway in Sterling, which opened in April 2013.
He also owns 1st Wok, 1106 First Ave., in his shopping center. It’s been closed since a fire damaged the restaurant on Dec. 12, 2012.
He has no plans for that site at the moment, he said.