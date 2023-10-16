Lee County officials investigating fatal crash

SUBLETTE - Lee County authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday in rural Sublette.

Anthony W. Barna, 27, of Bridgeview, was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-vehicle crash on Tower Road near its intersection with Green Wing Road.

Lee County sheriff’s deputies were called to that location at 5:21 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Investigating deputies learned a black GMC Terrain was traveling west on Tower Road when it ran off the roadway, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office press release. Barna was the driver, according to the press release.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Amboy Police Department, Amboy Fire and EMS, and Sublette Fire and EMS assisted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.