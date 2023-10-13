Still time to enter Elks chili cookoff

DIXON – All chili tasters and chefs in the Sauk Valley are invited to the Dixon Elks Lodge’s annual Chili Cookoff from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon.

The event is for the whole family, and proceeds will go to help children with disabilities through Lee County Dixon Elks Children’s Care Corp.

“We will have an ambassador for the Children’s Care Corp. this year on-site,” said Tina Hummel, the organizer for this year’s event. “Her name is Lily. You can learn more about Lily on Facebook, #lilybugswarriors.

“I think you’ll find we have some of the best chili you’ve ever tasted. Besides the food, we have activities for the children and a DJ.”

The rules and the entry form are available at the Dixon Elks Lodge. Teams also can enter the day of the event. There are no late fees. The entry per team is $20.

“We also encourage local businesses and residents to donate what they can to help the children,” Hummel said. “We also appreciate company-sponsored teams. We are hoping for teams with some great themes, as we have a showmanship prize.”

While mom and dad are sampling the chili, the children will be entertained with a bouncy house, squirt ball, hula hoops and bubbles. There also will be chalk available for drawing on the sidewalk.

Rain won’t stop the event from happening, said Hummel, who organized the four previous cookoffs.

“We’ll simply go inside in case of rain and have fun there,” Hummel said.

The DJ this year will be Rusty Loomis. There is a $5 charge per person to enter. Children younger than 5 get in free.

For information about the cookoff or Dixon Elks Lodge 779, call 815-288-3557.