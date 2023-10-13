Sterling to start street work, grind and overlay projects

STERLING - Work is anticipated to begin late next week on 14 grind and overlay projects in Sterling.

The city on its Facebook page listed locations where work will happen. The are:

The 700 block of East Sixth Street The 22nd Place cul-de-sac The dead end of Broadway Avenue The 800 block of East Ninth Street Avenue F from Le Fevre Road to 18th Street Avenue G from Le Fevre Road to 18th Street The 500 block alley between Locust Street and First Avenue The 500 block alley between Second and Third avenues Woodlawn Road from Lincolnway to the city limits River Road from Lincolnway to the city limits Seventh Avenue from 14th to 16th streets The 500 block of Fifth Avenue Avenue I from 15th Street to Le Fevre Road The 1300 block of Avenue E

If work does not begin next week, it will start the week of Oct. 23, the Facebook post states.