Sterling to start street work, grind and overlay projects

STERLING - Work is anticipated to begin late next week on 14 grind and overlay projects in Sterling.
The city on its Facebook page listed locations where work will happen. The are:
- The 700 block of East Sixth Street
- The 22nd Place cul-de-sac
- The dead end of Broadway Avenue
- The 800 block of East Ninth Street
- Avenue F from Le Fevre Road to 18th Street
- Avenue G from Le Fevre Road to 18th Street
- The 500 block alley between Locust Street and First Avenue
- The 500 block alley between Second and Third avenues
- Woodlawn Road from Lincolnway to the city limits
- River Road from Lincolnway to the city limits
- Seventh Avenue from 14th to 16th streets
- The 500 block of Fifth Avenue
- Avenue I from 15th Street to Le Fevre Road
- The 1300 block of Avenue E
If work does not begin next week, it will start the week of Oct. 23, the Facebook post states.