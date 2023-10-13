October 13, 2023
Shaw Local
Sterling to start street work, grind and overlay projects

By Shaw Local News Network
Road closed sign.

A road work sign (Earleen Hinton)

STERLING - Work is anticipated to begin late next week on 14 grind and overlay projects in Sterling.

The city on its Facebook page listed locations where work will happen. The are:

  1. The 700 block of East Sixth Street
  2. The 22nd Place cul-de-sac
  3. The dead end of Broadway Avenue
  4. The 800 block of East Ninth Street
  5. Avenue F from Le Fevre Road to 18th Street
  6. Avenue G from Le Fevre Road to 18th Street
  7. The 500 block alley between Locust Street and First Avenue
  8. The 500 block alley between Second and Third avenues
  9. Woodlawn Road from Lincolnway to the city limits
  10. River Road from Lincolnway to the city limits
  11. Seventh Avenue from 14th to 16th streets
  12. The 500 block of Fifth Avenue
  13. Avenue I from 15th Street to Le Fevre Road
  14. The 1300 block of Avenue E

If work does not begin next week, it will start the week of Oct. 23, the Facebook post states.

SterlingWhiteside CountyTransportation
