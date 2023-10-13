Shutter to Think: Doing it all for the Cookie

Tori Davis, shows off her consolation prize Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 at the Rock Falls Tourism Lumberjack show. (Alex T. Paschal)

During Rock Falls Tourism’s Lumberjack Show last week, a trio of young women were making quite a racket in order to win a chainsaw-carved chair. Now, granted, it was a lovely piece of craftsmanship, hewn right there in front of the crowd. Somewhere a squirrel is sitting quite comfortable on this little La-Z-Boy.

But the enthusiasm perpetrated by this group was most inspiring. One of the women was chosen to “compete” for the rights to the tiny throne by giving her impersonation of a chainsaw. “I’ve been practicing for this my whole life,” she lied as she leaned in close to the microphone to emit a guttural and awkward series of growls that in no way was reminiscent of a chainsaw.

The group was in from Maryland and had stopped at Selmi’s to take in the show. Tori “The Chainsaw” Davis was in with her sister and a friend to support her father, who was taking part in the Hennepin Hundred, a 100-mile ultra-marathon that runs along the canal from Sterling/Rock Falls to Colona.

Competing with Davis was 7-year-old Avery Gonzalez of Rock Falls. Now Miss Gonzalez, having the home field advantage, stepped up and delivered an operatic vocal display that would rival even the most well tuned Stihl.

The winner of the wooden award would be chosen by the cheering visitors at the show. Aligned to her fate, Miss Davis graciously cheered on her rival, as did most everyone else, and Avery took home the coveted trophy. As a consolation prize, our out-of-town visitor received a “consolation cookie,” a slice of log from one of the cutting events. As she exited the ring, she held it high in triumph.

Now all of this took place in a matter of three minutes tops but that unfettered glee continues to stick with me. I’ve written many times about what community means to me, and this three minutes in my day left me a bit happier and a bit more proud of the people of the Sauk Valley that bring simple pleasures to the area. Speaking of time, Mathew Davis, the ultra-marathon runner, clocked in a time of 26 hours and 45 minutes.

We both have times we can be proud of.