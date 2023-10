Local blood drives scheduled

Since announcing a national blood and platelet shortage a month ago, thousands of donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to help rebuild the American Red Cross blood and platelet supply.

As that generosity continues, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood and platelet donations – over and above expectations – each week over the next month to sufficiently meet hospital needs. Donors of all blood types are urged to book a time to give now, especially those with type O blood or those giving platelets.

To encourage more blood and platelet donations, the Red Cross is offering new incentives to donors over the next month. All who come to give Oct. 21-Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice to enjoy lunch on the Red Cross. They’ll also be automatically entered to win a $5,000 gift card. There will be three winners – one chosen at random each week. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lunch.

As cold and flu season approaches, the Red Cross is reminding donors that they can still give blood or platelets after receiving a flu vaccine, so long as they are feeling healthy and well on the day of their donation. Likewise, there is no deferral or wait time for those receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 21-Nov. 9

Lanark: Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25; Eastland High School, 500 S. School Drive.

Milledgeville: 1-6 p.m. Oct. 26; Milledgeville Men’s Club, 204 Main Ave.

Tampico: 1-6 p.m. Nov. 8; Reagan Community Center, 202 W. Second St.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.