Tales from the heart: St. Anne’s students learn about their heart and lungs

Students at St. Anne’s School in Dixon learned about the body for a STREAM event (science, technology, religion, engineering, art and math) Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Students were divided into three groups and moved from classroom to classroom where they participated in projects regarding the lungs, heart and crafting a rosary. A set of lungs was made from straws and paper bags. A rosary was hand made, with the students quizzed on its meanings. Heart rates were tracked before and after exercising.

Ayla Hill listens to Henry Sehr's heart beat Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 at St. Anne's School in Dixon. The school was celebrating the body with a STREAM event (science, technology, religion, engineering, art and math) at the school.