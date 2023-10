Self Help awards service pins

ROCK FALLS – Self Help Enterprises in Sterling on Wednesday awarded years-of-service pins for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The pins were presented at Self Help’s Client Awards Banquet, which had not been held since 2020 as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those awarded for their years of service include:

2021

50 years: Virginia Wood

45 years: Pam Gorzny, Judy Kane, Dennis Van Horne, James Slaymaker

40 years: Mary Rivera

35 years: Doris Clark

30 years: Randy DeMay, Julie Schroeder, James Lawrence

25 years: Mike Bright, Jennifer Carlson

20 years: Bob Schultz, Jed Hunsberger, John Lenhart, Lisa Sproat, Steve Boyenga

15 years: Vance Houzenga

10 years: Josh Martinez

5 years: Gene Johnson, Kim Glanz

2022

40 years: Doug Howes, Betty Terry

35 years: Tammy Bass, Richard Blackburn, Tommy Lange

30 years: Daniel Clay, Bob Schwindenhammer, Jodi Valezquez

25 years: Sean Hopson, Billy Masini, Rick Wagner

20 years: Jimmy Booth, Cynthia Bryant, David Limond, Jillian Parker

15 years: Kayla Baeza

10 years: Danny Cochran. Kelly Derr, Jessica Dirks

5 years: Matt Mullen, Tim Mussman, Jason O’Neil

2023

55 years: Kenny Coy

50 years: Joe Stewart

45 years: Randy Planthaber, Woody Whitman

40 years: Allen Venema

30 years: Mary Gonzales, Tim Hurd

25 years: Jennifer Perales, Cory Rodriguez, Christen Smith

20 years: Jessica Abell, Rose Mussman, Ashley Norwood

15 years: Latrice Martens, John Roberson

10 years: Phillip Cantu, Terry Reynolds, Patty Salmon

5 years: Kelli Poggensee

Self Help is a 58-year-old agency that serves individuals with disabilities by providing employment, residential services, community day services, early intervention programs, community-based events and home-based services.