Dixon High School Theatre to present ‘Puffs’ Nov. 3-5

DIXON – The cast has been announced for Dixon High School’s Fall Play “Puffs”.

The play is a parody of a familiar story with three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous. Show dates are Nov. 3-5.

“Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers. Their epic quest takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be,” Dixon Theatre Department posted on social media.

For tickets, visit our.show/dhs/puffs or call 815-453-4966.

Cast members (listed in alphabetical order) and their roles are: Alexis Baker - Hannah, Ginny, Collin, Puffs Ensemble; James Cocar - J Finch, Victor, Puffs Ensemble; Aryana Collins - Harry, Ric Gryff, Scorpo, Puffs Ensemble (Act I), Death Buddy (Act II); Brett Cumberland - Ernie, The Real Mr. Moody, A Very Tall Man, Puffs Ensemble, Bathroom Ensemble; Gavin Frey - Wayne, Puffs Ensemble; Aly Kruger - Myrtle, Helga, 1st Headmaster, Ms Babble, Professor Lanny, Runes Teach, Death Buddy #2, Puffs Ensemble (Act I), Death Buddy Ensemble (Act II); Micah Kutz - Rowena, Certain Potions Teacher, Hermeonne, Bippy, Puffs Ensemble, Bathroom Ensemble; Anne McFarlane - Leanne, DJ VO, Puffs Ensemble; Molly Oliver - Narrator; Caleb Paxton - Blondo Malfoy, Zach Smith, Goyle, Petrifying Snake, Puffs Ensemble (Act I), Death Buddy Ensemble (Act II);

Ollie Payne - Cedric, Death Buddy #4, Puffs Ensemble (Act I), Death Buddy Ensemble (Act II); Ava Pazara - Sally, Rita, Dragon, Puffs Ensemble; Aiden Price - Voldy, Ghost History Teach, Mr. Nick, Sal, Puffs Ensemble (Act I), Bathroom Ensemble, Understudy: Person Who Carries Baby Wayne; Falan Schwarz - Xavia, Frenchy, Anthony, Puffs Ensemble (Act I), Death Buddy Ensemble (Act II); Grace Shoemaker-Fenwick - Professor McG, Hermeonne #2, Death Buddy #1, Puffs Ensemble (Act I), Death Buddy Ensemble (Act II), Brave Ensemble, Understudy: Death Buddy #3, Fat Friar; Aaron Wadsworth - Uncle Dave, Mr. Bagman, Professor Locky, Professor Turban, Puffs Ensemble, Death Buddy Ensemble (A2S14);

Christopher Wadsworth - Oliver, Puffs Ensemble; Sophia Wendt - Susie, Professor Sprouty, Sorter Hat VO, Puffs Ensemble, Bathroom Ensemble; Teyla Wendt - Megan, Puffs Ensemble; Daven Whaley - A Fat Friar, Death Buddy #3, Person Who Carries Baby Wayne, Puffs Ensemble (Act I), Death Buddy Ensemble (Act II); Owen Winters - 2nd Headmaster, Clumsy Longbottom, Hermeonne #3, Seamus, Mirror Reflection, Puffs Ensemble (Act I), Death Buddies (Act II), Brave Ensemble; and Megan Wadsworth, Macolm Aurand and Washington Aurand - Spiders.