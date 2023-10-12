5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley: Centennial Auditorium celebration, Mike Conrad Trio

1. Fall Witches Night Out, downtown Dixon, 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday: It’s time for a spooky season shopping spree. Join in on a special evening of fall shopping, sipping and socializing at Dixon’s Fall Witches Night Out! Discover a wide range of local boutiques offering the latest fashion trends, unique finds and one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy special deals and discounts, sample delicious snacks and beverages and connect with other stylish ladies in the area. Go to ad.discoverdixon.com/ladiesnight23 to find all the deals and an interactive map listing participating businesses.

2. Centennial Auditorium’s 25th birthday celebration, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave, Sterling: The Sterling Schools Foundation will celebrate Centennial Auditorium’s 25th birthday with band and choir performances and a singing competition. The $2,500 Centennial Auditorium “Star of the Stage” singing competition also will be featured. A group of esteemed vocalists will compete for a $2,500 winner-take-all prize. Audience members will choose the “Star of the Stage” winners using their smartphones. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online at CentennialAuditorium.org/events. Tickets can be ordered by phone at 815-622-3248.

3. The John Deere Historic Site’s Fall Fest on Saturday and Sunday, 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour: The family friendly event will feature blacksmith demonstrations, wagon rides, a petting zoo and kids’ events. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Activities with free admission will include crafts, face painting, carriage rides, old-fashioned games, pumpkin decorating and fall photo ops. Antique tractors will be on display and food vendors available. For information, visit JohnDeere.com.

4. The Mike Conrad Trio from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Starlight’s Theatre & Lounge in Sterling, 314 First Ave., Sterling: Award-winning composer Mike Conrad, of the University of Northern Iowa, leads a dynamic trio featuring Katie Ernst, who is a Chicago bassist with Twin Talk, and Cassius Goens III, an Indianapolis-based drummer. They will be followed by the soulful sounds of a local favorite, the Jerry Criss Band, from 9 to 11 p.m. Admission to the concert is $5 a person, paid at the door. For information, call Starlight’s Theatre & Lounge at 815-564-9430 or visit starlightstheatre.com.

5. The Farms & Barn Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon: The Next Picture Show presents The Farms & Barn Show, one of the fine arts center’s most popular annual exhibits. The exhibit runs through Oct. 19. This show features work that explores the region’s culture by highlighting the many old buildings, wide-open pastures, farm equipment, livestock, creeks and streams that can be recorded in individual artwork styles. This is an all-media exhibition of both 2-D and 3-D original work.