IDOT to hold open houses for seasonal employment on Oct. 12 in Rockford and Milan

DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation District 2 will hold two open houses for individuals interested in applying for seasonal positions to help with snow and ice removal in Whiteside, Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties.

Both events will be held Thursday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rockford Maintenance Yard, 4109 11th St., and from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Milan Maintenance Yard, 4128 69th Ave.

Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and obtain assistance in submitting an application, which must be completed online at https://illinois.jobs2web.com.

Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers must be submitted online by Wednesday, Oct. 18. Both Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers are being hired to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during winter.

They are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow and ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

The starting salary is $4,850 monthly. Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check.

A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required.

A new law provides for veterans’ preference for these seasonal positions and veterans are encouraged to apply. Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications.

A short, animated video on the snowbird program is available on IDOT’s YouTube channel.