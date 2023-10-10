SVCC, UnityPoint Health Trinity sign education agreement

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College has entered into an agreement with Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences to enhance and expand opportunities for students enrolled in SVCC’s education program.

SVCC President David Hellmich and Trinity College Chancellor Tracy Poelvoorde signed into an agreement allowing SVCC students to continue their education at Trinity College to earn four-year degrees in multiple professional fields.

The agreement includes three areas for students to continue their education from SVCC to Trinity College, including the Medical Laboratory Science program, Bachelor of Science in Health Science and Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

“SVCC takes pride in providing our students with great professional opportunities,” Hellmich said. “This agreement with Trinity College is one more opportunity for our health professions students to continue their education and begin a fruitful career.”

“This partnership opens the door to a variety of exciting careers in nursing, health sciences and medical laboratory science,” Poelvoorde said. “By working together, SVCC and Trinity College are meeting a critical need for qualified and skilled health-care professionals.”

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences has academic programs focused on the development of the critical thinking and practical skills necessary for entry into today’s fast-changing health care environment. Through their affiliation with UnityPoint Health – Trinity, students are able to work with some of the most technologically advanced equipment in the medical field, in both simulated and clinical settings.

For more information, contact Jon Mandrell, SVCC’s vice president of academics and student services, at jon.d.mandrell@svcc.edu.