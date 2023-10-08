October 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Lumberjack trade showcased in Rock Falls

By Alex T. Paschal
Tyler Berard loses his balance during the boom run at the Lumberjack show Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Tyler Berard loses his balance during the boom run at the Lumberjack show Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal)

Visitors to Rock Falls Tourism’s Lumberjack show got a taste of the hard work that goes into the craft Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

For the third year in a row, tourism brought in a group to demonstrate and compete in games of sawing, throwing and balancing. Emcee Jamie Fischer also educated the public a bit on the history of the lumberjack.

Two competitors competed against one another using the tools of the tree trade, vying for time or points. The fun was held in three shows on Saturday at Selmi’s Greenhouse and Farm Store.

Image 1 of 16
Brett Wells throws an axe Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 during Rock Falls Tourism’s Lumberjack show. The show featured a competition of chopping, sawing, throwing and log balancing events held at Selmi’s Greenhouse and Farm Market.

Brett Wells throws an axe Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 during Rock Falls Tourism’s Lumberjack show. The show featured a competition of chopping, sawing, throwing and log balancing events held at Selmi’s Greenhouse and Farm Market. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rock FallsTourism
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media