Lumberjack trade showcased in Rock Falls

Visitors to Rock Falls Tourism’s Lumberjack show got a taste of the hard work that goes into the craft Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

For the third year in a row, tourism brought in a group to demonstrate and compete in games of sawing, throwing and balancing. Emcee Jamie Fischer also educated the public a bit on the history of the lumberjack.

Two competitors competed against one another using the tools of the tree trade, vying for time or points. The fun was held in three shows on Saturday at Selmi’s Greenhouse and Farm Store.